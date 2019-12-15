Residents sore over faulty drainage system

MADURAI

On Sunday afternoon, five-year-old P. Aakash of Thiruvengadapuram Second Street (ward 36) was seen hopping from one stone to another to avoid wading through sewage stagnated on the road. “For the past three years, it is an everyday struggle for the residents as sewage stagnates here almost throughout the year,” say residents.

Due to a faulty drainage system, sewage was constantly flowing out of manholes at Thiruvengadapuram at Alwarpuram for the past three years. On Sunday, sewage was leaking from five manholes, causing inconvenience to vehicle users and residents.

Sewage stagnating in the open had led to proliferation of mosquitoes, complains R. Perianachi, a resident of Thiruvengadapuram Second Street. “Not a single night passes without the familiar buzz of mosquitoes here. The stagnant sewage poses a serious health threat to the residents, especially children, who often fall sick,” she says.

“On one side, there is a good flow of water in Vaigai river and on the other side, sewage constantly flows onto the streets,” says B. Pandi, an autorickshaw driver.

The problem started when Madurai Corporation officials arrested the flow of sewage from their streets into Pandalkudi channel, says K. Ramar, a resident. “It is a good initiative to stop discharge of sewage into Pandalkudi channel. But, the officials should have provided for an alternative for sewage discharge,” he says.

Though the drains are temporarily cleared by Corporation workers, the problem has been persisting as it is an engineering complication, says Mr. Pandi. “The drainage pipelines are old and inadequate to carry sewage to the nearest pumping station at Munthiri Thoppu, which is more than two kilometres away from the area. Since the roads are low-lying, there is insufficient pressure to carry the sewage,” he says.

The Corporation has begun work to construct a sewage treatment plant to treat water from Pandalkudi channel before it joins the Vaigai. However, an official says sewage from this area will not be treated at the plant. “We are planning to lay new sewage pipelines to address the issue,” he adds.