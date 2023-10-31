Residents seek roads, desilting of drainage channels

October 31, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Seeking laying of roads in their areas, petitions were submitted to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the Corporation’s weekly grievances redressal meet on Tuesday.

In their petition, residents of Anwar Badhusha Nagar in Pettai said the damaged mud road in the area was causing accidents at night and the frequency of the mishaps had increased manifold following the recent drizzle. Hence, the Corporation should level the badly damaged mud road first and then lay a proper permanent road with black top.

DMK councilor Ravindar of ward 24 submitted a petition seeking the completion of the road-laying work in his ward before the northeast monsoon starts and the residents of ward 15 submitted a petition for laying of road along Anavaradha Sundara Vinayagar Temple Street in Old Pettai.

Councilor Jeganathan of ward 5 submitted the petition seeking the appointment of valve operator to ensure timely supply of drinking water to his ward. AIADMK functionary Noushad from ward 25 submitted a petition appealing to the Mayor to desilt the drainage channels in Swami Sannidhi Street and Anna Street in the ward as the blocked sewage water had started overflowing along the road.

A group of DMK cadre submitted a petition seeking the establishment of the veterinary clinic in Pettai area. “Since the veterinary clinic functioning in ward 21 in Pettai has been shifted out of the ward, the Corporation should take steps for establishing a full-fledged clinic in a permanent building in Pettai area,” they said.

Residents of Kodeeswaran Nagar in Tirunelveli Town submitted petition for installation of streetlights along Dargah Street and Mosque Street after removing the thorny bushes grown abundantly along these two streets to give shelter to poisonous snakes. “Since we cannot walk along these two streets after dusk due to the movement of snakes, the Corporation should remove the bushes and install streetlights,” they said.

Since the stray dogs and the stray cattle roaming along even busy roads have started attacking the public, especially in various parts of Melapalayam Zone, petitions were submitted to check this menace.

A petition was submitted to drain the rainwater stagnating in 10th Street of Nalmeippar Nagar in Thatchanallur.