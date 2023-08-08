Residents seek regular supply of drinking water

August 08, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning erratic supply of drinking water, a section of the residents of St. Paul’s Nagar near Armed Reserve Line Road submitted petition to Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju here on Tuesday even as the Congress functionaries were accompanying them with ‘empty plastic bottle garland’.

The petitioners said drinking water supply was erratic for the past several weeks despite repeated complaints with the Corporation officials. The water being supplied for only 30 minutes is not sufficient. Hence, the Corporation should ensure regular supply of drinking water.

Since underground drainage scheme is yet to be implemented in this area, the liquid waste from houses and commercial establishments are discharged into the open drainage channel. It causes a nauseating condition along the streets, they complained.

A group of women from Old Pettai area, who have been hired under the Urban Livelihood Programme, submitted a petition seeking proper disbursal of wages to them. They said they were not given their wages for the past three months even though they had been hired for doing a range of manual work such as deepening of irrigation tanks, clearing thorny bushes along roads, digging pits for planting saplings, etc.

“We are struggling to feed our children and cannot pay their tuition fee as our wages are not paid for the past three months. Hence, we appeal to the Corporation administration to disburse our wages,” they prayed.