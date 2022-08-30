Residents seek regular supply of drinking water

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking better basic amenities including regular supply of drinking water and motorable roads, residents submitted a petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the weekly grievance meeting here on Tuesday.

Irked over the erratic supply of drinking water for the past several weeks, a group of residents from Balaji Avenue in Thatchanallur Zone, led by the residents’ welfare association secretary Avudaiyappan, submitted a petition seeking regular supply of drinking water. Since good number of residents in Balaji Avenue had fixed motors in their drinking water connections, tail-end areas could not get drinking water in sufficient quantity. So, officials should check and remove motors and take due action against the violators, they said.

Another group of residents from Puthu Amman Temple Street, also from Thatchanallur Zone, urged the Mayor to sanction funds to sink deep borewell in their street and instal a synthetic tank to supply the groundwater to the residents as the quantum of water supplied to them was insufficient.

A section of residents from Pon Nagar in Vannarpet submitted a petition seeking relaying of damaged roads, installation of streetlights and regular supply of drinking water. “Even though we are living close to the Tamirabharani watercourse, groundwater table has gone down and residents cannot rely on their deep borewells. So, the corporation should supply water regularly to our area,” they said.

Councillor Jeganathan of ward 5 submitted a petition urging the officials to take steps to remove temporary and permanent encroachments along Tiruchenndur Road between Government Law College and the National Highway intersection at the start of KTC Nagar.

“The officials should persuade the State Highways Department officials to join hands with them for removing all illegal structures that deny motorists space to park their vehicles on roadside,” he said.

Councillor Shafi Amir Fathu of ward 47 submitted a petition seeking the desilting of a canal as Kannimar Odai in Melapalayam is full of waste dumped by residents hampering flow of water.

Retired sanitary workers Sudalaimadan submitted a petition seeking the early disbursal of his gratuity while another retired sanitary worker Murugan appealed to the Mayor to allot a shop for him near the sanitary workers’ colony in Samathanapuram for selling Aavin products.

Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Executive Engineer L.K. Bhaskar were present.