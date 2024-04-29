ADVERTISEMENT

Residents seek permission to conduct jallikattu for temple festival

April 29, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL 

The Hindu Bureau

Veerachinnampatti residents thronging at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Residents of Veerachinnampatti of Sanarpatti union in Dindigul district sought permission from the Collector to conduct jallikattu at their village temple festival. 

The residents, who handed over a petition to the Collector here, said that jallikattu had been conducted for more than 60 years at Sri Kottai Karuppana Swamy Temple in their village.  

But jallikattu was stopped during the Covid-19. After that, efforts were not made to restart it. “We would like to conduct a jallikattu competition on May 26 and for that we request the district administration to permit us to conduct the competition,” the petition read.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US