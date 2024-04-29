Residents seek permission to conduct jallikattu for temple festival

April 29, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Residents of Veerachinnampatti of Sanarpatti union in Dindigul district sought permission from the Collector to conduct jallikattu at their village temple festival.

The residents, who handed over a petition to the Collector here, said that jallikattu had been conducted for more than 60 years at Sri Kottai Karuppana Swamy Temple in their village.

But jallikattu was stopped during the Covid-19. After that, efforts were not made to restart it. “We would like to conduct a jallikattu competition on May 26 and for that we request the district administration to permit us to conduct the competition,” the petition read.