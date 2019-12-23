Residents seek patta for houses

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking patta for the houses in the ‘Periyar Samaththuvapuram’ at Ponnaakudi, the residents submitted a petition to District Revenue Officer B. Muthuramalingam on Monday.

In the petition, the ‘Periyar Samaththuvapuram’ residents said the 100 families of the egalitarian colony created in 1998 were running from pillar to post for getting patta for their houses even though they were paying the taxes to the local body and have been given voter identity card.

Since the residents could not get loans for renovating the houses, the district administration should issue patta to the rightful owners of these houses, the petitioners said.

‘Transfer teacher’

A group of villagers from Pandarakulam near Sankar Nagar on Tirunelveli outskirts submitted a petition seeking the transfer of a teacher from the Panchayat Union Primary School in their hamlet. The petitioners said a woman teacher appointed recently in the school was giving corporal punishment to the students and hence, the students were averse to go to school.

“After the villagers forwarded petitions to the Department of Education, a formal inquiry was conducted. However, no action has been taken to correct the erring teacher. Hence, the students’ strength of the school, now having 23 students, may drop further. Considering the situation, the woman teacher should be replaced with another teacher,” the villagers said.