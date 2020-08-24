Residents seek NOC for constructing ration shop building

Residents of Perumalkoil Street in the town have sought the district administration to provide no objection certificate (NOC) from the Department of Revenue to a piece of land on the street to construct a permanent building for the local ration shop.
“Even two months after Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore, sanctioned ₹10.50 lakh for construction of the ration shop, the Revenue Department has not given the NOC,” said a local resident, C. Manikandan.
The land was housing a dilapidated building that was constructed 25 years back for the office of Revenue Inspector. However, it was never occupied by the officials and was rendered useless.
For long, it has been a den for antisocial elements where they used to consume liquor. After repeated complaints, the district administration demolished the building in 2019.
The present ration shop at Periya Pallivasal Street was housed in a rented building.
“While at present, the ration shop is located in a corner of our area, the vacant space in Perumalkoil Temple lies in the centre,” Mr. Manikandan said.
The local people fear that further delay in getting NOC could render the fund sanctioned by the District Rural Development Agency under the MP Local Area Development Fund null and void.
