Residents seek motorable roads, drinking water pipelines at grievance redress meet in Madurai

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth receiving petitons at the grievances redress meeting held at Corporation Zone V office in Tirupparankundram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Several residents sought motorable roads, drinking water pipelines and functioning street lights at the grievances redress meeting held at Corporation Zone V office in Tirupparankundram here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, along with Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Chairperson of Zone V.V. Suvitha.

A group of residents from S.R.V Nagar and its surroundings demanded laying of roads in their area. “Roads have not been laid in many streets that branch out of S.R.V. Nagar Main Road such as Krishna Street, Cauvery Main Street and Balaji Street since 2002,” said M. Ayyasamy, one of the residents.

They claimed that roads were laid only in the peripheries of the area before the 2021 Assembly elections. They said the roads turned slushy even when there was slight showers. “Many vehicle users slip off the muddy road. We feel very unsafe while travelling with children and the elderly,” they added.

The lack of storm water drains added to their woes, they said. The residents alleged that the authorities, who inspected their area last year, had said roads could be laid only after the completion of Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Scheme works which had not been done until now.

The Mayor who received their petition assured them that the roads would temporarily flattened with construction debris until they were relaid.

M. Jeganathan, one of the petitioners, said he had submitted at least eight petitions in four years in this regard. “The people in power keep changing but not our woes,” he said.

“Over 5,000 people living in Kalaivanar Nagar, Indra Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Amaidhi Cholai, etc., in wards 95 and 97 were forced to buy drinking water at ₹13 per pot. But how long can we continue this way?,” he asked.

Another resident, who complained of non-functional street lights at Lion City, pointed out that the zone remained largely underdeveloped despite being annexed to Madurai Corporation in 2011.

Ms. Suvitha said measures would be taken to resolve the issues highlighted in the 70 petitions submitted.

City Engineer E. Lakshmanan and Executive Engineer (Water Supply) Bakyalakshmi were also present.