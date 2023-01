January 30, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents of Sundarajanpatti and K. Pothampatti in Madurai district on Monday submitted petitions to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar seeking free house site pattas.

They said that this was a long pending demand of the residents. Similar petitions had been submitted earlier to the authorities. However, no steps had been taken in this regard, they said. Therefore, they had submitted the present petitions to the Madurai Collector seeking free house site pattas, they added.