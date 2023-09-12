Residents seek black-topped roads, culvert, drinking water connections

September 12, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

TIRUNELVELI

Residents of Meetpar Nagar Teachers’ Colony near Government Engineering College have appealed to the Corporation to black-top all the streets and construct a culvert on the first street to ensure free flow of water overflowing from a rain-fed tank so as to protect the road.

In a petition submitted to Mayor P.M. Saravanan at the weekly grievance redress meeting held at the Corporation on Tuesday, members of Meetpar Nagar Teachers’ Colony Welfare Association, led by its president M. Seyad Ahmed Miranji, said many streets were not black-topped in their area with around 200 houses. Though the State government’s norm stipulates that there should be no mud road within the Corporation limits, most of the streets in their area on the southern periphery of Palayamkottai do not have black-topped road. Hence, proper roads should be laid in all streets of Teachers’ Colony.

Moreover, water overflowing from the rain-fed tank in the Colony would reach the Venthankulam near the new bus stand after crossing GCE, Karim Nagar and Xavier Colony. Since the overflowing water would be crossing the first street of the Colony, a culvert should be constructed before proper formation of road. Besides protecting the road, the culvert will also ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic.

They also prayed for laying of a new drinking water pipeline in all the streets of Teachers’ Colony.

AIADMK councilor Chandrasekar of ward 28 submitted a petition seeking early completion of underground drainage and drinking water connection works so that the road dugs for these projects could be re-laid before the onset of northeast monsoon in October.

Members of Tirunelveli District Wholesale Flower Commission Market Owners’ Welfare Association submitted a petition appealing to the Corporation to relay the road connecting Junction bus stand and Aravind Eye Hospital via Getwell Hospital.

Residents of Kamatchi Nagar in Pettai appealed to the Corporation to lay roads and drinking water pipes in their area. Salim from Samiya Dargah Street in ward 22 appealed to the Corporation to survey the land belonging to Wakf Board on which an individual has built his house after creating forged documents.