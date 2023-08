August 07, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents of Thennamanallur panchayat in Kaligudi in Madurai district on Monday petitioned the Collector seeking basic amenities. They urged the authorities to ensure that drinking water facilities, street lights, drainage facilities and pathways were provided for their benefit. They also urged the authorities to properly maintain the waterbodies in the area.

