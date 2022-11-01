Residents seek basic amenities at area and gram sabha meetings

Overflowing drainages and non-motorable roads were the issues commonly put forth during the area sabha meetings held for the first time in Madurai on Tuesday to mark Local Governance Day.

At the meeting at wards 57, 75 and 76 of Central Zone III at Arapalayam, Sundararajapuram and Thideer Nagar respectively, Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth presided. Zone III Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi, Deputy Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahman, and others were present.

Speaking at the meeting, the Mayor said area sabha meetings will be held six times a year under the chairmanship of the respective ward councillors who will be the chairperson for the ward committees comprising 10 members formed in every ward.

The meetings saw a large number of women, especially senior citizens whose common plea was issuance of old age pension, participating in it.

Among the many issues flagged by residents, complaints on irregularities in basic amenities such as drinking water facilities and faulty street lights found a prime spot as well. S. Panjavarnam, 60, a resident of Arapalayam complained of sewage mixing with drinking water for the past five months and R. Dharini, 35, was one among the many who complained of sewage stagnation aggravating during rains.

Meanwhile, many participants expressed their dissatisfaction over the conduct of the meeting at ward 57, as residents swarmed the Mayor with petitions. “The mic was not passed among the crowd for the officials to give suitable replies, in short, the meeting disarrayed the way of actual conduct,” pointed out G. Krishnaveni.

The subsequent meetings presided over by the Mayor had comparatively lesser crowds and the meetings were well streamlined, affirmed DMK councillor of ward 76 R. Karthick.

He noted that the issue of faulty drainage systems was the most common complaint while Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki said that officials were directed to jot down the issues raised and the petitioners were informed of how soon they will be resolved.

According to a press statement, the meetings were held in 21 wards under Zone I, II and V each as well as 19 and 18 wards under Zone III and IV respectively, out of the 100 wards.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presided over the gram sabha meeting held at Vellalore Panchayat in Melur Panchayat Union.

The public who participated in the meeting raised various demands such as improvement of roads, renovation of school and library buildings. To which the Collector said that necessary actions will be taken to carry out works on priority basis.

He also urged the public to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness in public, in contributing to waste segregation to aid in better management of solid and called for reducing the use of plastics.

He also sought the public’s cooperation in nullifying the school dropout rates. Citing that many farmers expressed that they are not very clear on the features of Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Orunginaintha Velaan Valarchi Thittam, Mr. Sekhar said that awareness programmes would be organised for them to get a better understanding of various government schemes.

Later, he felicitated the village panchayat employees for their outstanding contribution to the people. Additional Collector (Development) C. Saravanan, Vellalore Panchayat President K. Kausikan and others were present.