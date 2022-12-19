Residents seek action against tanneries polluting waterbody

December 19, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamilaga Devendrakula Velalar Makkal Katchi and residents of Kurumbapatti staging demonstration in front of the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Members of Tamilaga Devendra Kula Vellalar Makkal Katchi and residents of Kurumbapatti staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday seeking action against tanneries and private agencies polluting a waterbody.

It district president A. Periyasamy alleged that the tanneries and private hospitals located near Paaraikulam lake in Paraipatti have been letting the sewage into the waterbody. “The residents of Paraipatti have been facing a lot of health hazards. They are falling sick often, especially children,” he charged and added that despite petitioning the authorities repeatedly no action has been taken.

To desilt the tank at the earliest and to take measures to improve the groundwater table in the village were their demands. They also demanded removal of encroachments on the free house site pattas in Kurumbapatti panchayat, which were offered in 1988 to Adi Dravidar families.

Further, the members wanted the authorities to take action against defaulters who allegedly sell banned tobacco goods in bulk quantities in Sanarpatti as well as banned lottery tickets in Gopalpatti.

Collector S. Visakan said that inspections will be taken up soon in this regard while Mr Periyasamy said that they have resolved to stage a demonstration if the officials do not act in time.

