Residents resist eviction in Dindigul

January 04, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
A house constructed on a public road being demolished at Anna Nagar in Dindigul.

A house constructed on a public road being demolished at Anna Nagar in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Residents of Kudai Paraipatti on Dindigul-Batlagundu road staged a protest against the State Highways department who were to undertake an eviction drive on Tuesday.

The eviction was crucial to take up road widening work by the State Highways and as per the court order. Opposing the move, women residents of four huts, sat in front of an earthmover to prevent the drive that created a commotion in the area for some time. Following which, police, revenue and highways department officials held talks with the protestors.

The protest was withdrawn after the residents were permitted to vacate within two days after collecting their belongings. Police said that electricity connections to these houses had been disrupted earlier.

Similarly, a house at Anna Nagar near Tiruchi Road, that was almost nearing completion, was razed down by authorities adhering to court order. It was learnt that the house was built by encroaching a public road.

