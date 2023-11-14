HamberMenu
Residents protest against uncontrolled flow of sewage into Ilanthaikulam

Officials of Tiruneveli City Municipal Corporation assure protesters of steps to check the flow of sewage into the waterbody; residents say groundwater in the area had been rendered unfit for consumption

November 14, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of the Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation holding talks with the Congress cadre and members of other outfits who were protesting against the uncontrolled flow of sewage into Ilanthaikulam at Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Officials of the Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation holding talks with the Congress cadre and members of other outfits who were protesting against the uncontrolled flow of sewage into Ilanthaikulam at Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation officials have said that a permanent solution would be found to the problem of uncontrolled flow of sewage into Ilanthaikulam, a major tank in Palayamkottai and a major source of groundwater in the area.

Uncontrolled flow of sewage from residences around the tank and from Anbu Nagar had polluted Ilanthaikulam, located behind the Divisional Office of the Department of Highways in Palayamkottai under Ward No. 32.

Over 2,000 houses situated around Ilanthaikulam, besides Police Quarters, Armed Reserve Police Grounds, Sarah Tucker Higher Secondary School, St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, St. Ignatius College of Education, St. Paul’s Nagar, St. Xavier’s College, St. Xavier’s College of Education and the houses around Anna Stadium, depend on groundwater. The residents say the groundwater had now been rendered unfit for consumption because of pollution.

“The sewage flowing from Anbu Nagar reaches Ilanthaikulam via Appasamy Thottam. Sewage from houses around Ilanthaikulam, mostly encroachments, also flows into the waterbody, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The Corporation levies fine on property owners if mosquito breeding is spotted during the surprise checks. But it is allowing mosquito breeding in Ilanthaikulam,” said K. Sankarapandian, Tirunelveli City District President of the Congress.

Mr. Sankarapandian led a demosntration by party cadre and members of a few more outfits on Tuesday to draw the Corporation’s attention to the problem of water pollution and the mosquito menace. The Corporation officials, led by Kalimuthu, Assistant Commissioner of Palayamkottai Zone, rushed to the spot and assured the protesters that action would be taken to prevent the flow of sewage.

Tirunelveli / water pollution

