Residents petition to expedite UGD works before onset of monsoon

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth receives petitions from residents at a grievance redressal meet in Corporation Zone 1 in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Residents on Tuesday demanded that civic officials expedite UGD works and desilting of canals before the onset of monsoon.

They were participating in a Corporation grievances redressal meet chaired by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth along with Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and East Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki here.

A resident of Narayanapuram in Ward 5 for the past 35 years complained that the open drainage in front of her house was clogged. “As a result, sewage water entered my house last week as well as a few other houses. Roads are laid without milling which creates artificial low-lying areas,” she added.

She said the authorities did not carry out complete desilting but only surface-level cleaning which was not the permanent solution.”

R. Ravichandran, president of Vivekananda Avenue and V.O.C. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, submitted a petition seeking inclusion of UGD connections to about 40 houses in ward 4 that were left out. “If they start laying roads, it will be difficult to get the connection to the houses,” he said.

Further, they also highlighted the stray dog menace in their area for the past year. There was no action despite raising complaints with corporation officials and even with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy. “The Mayor has assured us of action this time,” said Mr Ravichandran.

Secretaries of resident welfare associations of Krishna Nagar, Bama Nagar Sasi Nagar and Meenakshi Nagar petitioned the panel to take measures to control the pig menace in their areas.

V. Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Annai Meenakshi Nagar, said the recent rain had damaged the roads in their area and sought provision of a temporary solution before the onset of monsoon. “The Mayor has directed the officials concerned to do a field visit tomorrow,” she said and also complained of the lack of streetlights in their area.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms Vasuki said tender process floated for streetlights were over and the works would begin from Thursday. “Officials have been directed to expedite UGD works as well,” she added.