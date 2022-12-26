Residents petition Collector seeking removal of cellphone tower

December 26, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Seelapadi Moovendar Nagar Residents’ Association on Monday petitioned Dindigul Collector S. Visakan seeking removal of the cellphone tower set up in their area.

Its president S. Jyothilingam stated in the petition that a private party had erected a cellphone tower in Moovendar Nagar that is causing health issues to the residents. He alleged that residents, especially the elderly and children, who are unnecessarily exposed to the harmful radiation have the risk of suffering from heart and lungs ailments.

The residents said that despite petitioning at the local police station and panchayat, no action was taken and sought the intervention of the Collector.

They also demanded action against a soft-drink manufacturing unit which is letting its wastewater into their residential area. “This Is affecting our groundwater and the quality of drinking water,” they charged.

Its secretary J. Anbu Christian and treasurer M. Krishnamurthy were present.

A total of 230 petitions were submitted during the grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate, stated a press release.

The farmers and panchayat officials of Mullipadi panchayat in Vadamadurai petitioned the Collector to desilt the water channel that runs for about 4 km between Pudupatti to Singayagoundanpatti lake to ensure better inflow of water.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.