Residents petition Collector against installation of mobile phone tower in their colony

December 05, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents from Pettai who came to Tirunelveli Collectorate on Monday to submit petition against mobile phone tower installation. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Protesting the installation of mobile phone signal transmission tower in the midst of a residential colony housing more than 5,000 families in Pettai area, a group of people submitted a petition to District Collector V. Vishnu on Monday.

 The petitioners, led by M. Mohammed Sathik Kasali, president of Rahmaniya Masjid Jamaath, said a mobile phone signal transmission tower was being installed in the midst Rahmath Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Teachers’ Colony in Pettai where more than 5,000 families of residing.

 Since the radiation being emitted from the mobile phone signal transmission tower would affect the population living close to the tower and cause a range of ailments, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned and the company to shift the transmission tower to some other isolated area, the petitioners said.

 The Nellai Maavatta Pothunala Sangam submitted a petition to the Collector appealing to him to take immediate steps for operationalising the automatic doors of the buses being operated from Tirunelveli. The petitioners said good number of city and mofussil buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were being operated without the doors being closed due to the callous attitude of the bus drivers even though the passengers’ safety was at risk.

 “Moreover, this uncaring attitude of the drivers encourages commuters to stand on the footboard even as the bus is moving at high speed. Since it will only result in fatal accidents, the drivers should be strictly instructed to close the automatic doors of the buses after the passengers board or get down,” said S. Mohamed Ayub, president of Nellai Maavatta Pothunala Sangam.

 A group of people from Pasumpon Nagar at Karaiyiruppu near here submitted petition seeking patta for the land on which they had constructed their houses. The petitioners said they were living on a government poramboke land for 50 years after constructing their permanent houses. Though they had been given all welfare measures, their plea for patta for their land remained unheeded. Hence, the Collector should give them patta, they said.

