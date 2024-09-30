GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents oppose move to merge Vellanguli with Veeravanallur town panchayat

Updated - September 30, 2024 08:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Vellanguli village panchayat in Tirunelveli district have opposed the move to merge their panchayat with Veeravanallur town panchayat. They submitted a petition to the Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan in this regard at the weekly grievance redress meet on Monday.

The residents, backed by the CPI (M), in their petition, said that for many years now, Vellanguli, remained a village panchayat. However, steps were taken by the authorities to merge the village panchayat with Veeravanallur town panchayat, they said.

As per a government order, there should be a public hearing conducted by the authorities to ascertain the views of the residents. However, such a hearing was not conducted by the authorities and the views of the residents had not been taken into account. The authorities were going ahead with the proposal to merge the village panchayat with the town panchayat, they said.

Opposing the move to merge the village panchayat with the town panchayat, the residents said that if the merger took place then the workers could not be hired under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Programme and most of the families would lose their livelihood. They would not be eligible for other benefits, the residents said.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / civic infrastructure / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.