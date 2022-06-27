Residents oppose move to let out community hall on lease

Rajapalayam

Over 300 residents of Seithur Town panchayat laid a siege to the town panchayat office here on Monday protesting against the local body's proposal to let out community hall on lease.

Residents of Mugavur Rastha opposed the move claiming that the local people had bought 12 cents of land in 2008 and handed it over to the town panchayat for constructing community hall for 15-year lease.

‘In next few months, the lease period will get over and the land along with the community hall would become the asset of the community and not to the town panchayat. How can the local body administration give this property on lease,’ one of the residents, V. Dhavam, asked.

The community hall was constructed under Anna Renaissance Scheme at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh. Later, along with people's contribution and funds from MP Local Area Development Fund, the first floor was constructed, he said.

The administration of the community hall was with the local community. "We used to pay Rs. 500 to the town panchayat for every function the hall was rented out to local people. Besides, the local community took care of the maintenance of the building till now," he added.

The Town Panchayat Executive Officer K. Venkata Gopu told protesters that he was acting as per the instruction of the State Government to give the community hall on lease and auction it. He told them that he would convey the opposition from the local community to the State government on the issue.