Residents oppose installation of mobile phone signal tower

November 21, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Expressing grave concern over the ongoing installation of mobile phone signal transmission tower in a densely- populated area in Tirunelveli Town, a group of residents submitted a petition at the weekly grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

In their petition, the residents of Saaliyar Street said a private mobile phone service provider was installing transmission tower on their street despite their opposition. Since the tower was being installed across the 3-feet-wide lane through which drinking water pipes, underground drainage pipes and power cables had been laid, any problem in these pipes or power cables could not be attended to.

“When this company tried to install a transmission tower at Rajajipuram, the opposition by the residents had driven the company to the densely-populated Saaliyar Street. Moreover, cables for carrying high tension electricity to this tower are being laid underground. Any leak or fire in the underground power cable will trigger catastrophe on Saaliyar Street. Even the rescue teams cannot enter this narrow lane with their vehicles. Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to cancel the permit given for installing this tower,” said K. Muthulakshmi, one of the residents.

When one Murugan, 50, of Pottal near Thiruvannanathapuram here came to the Collectorate with kerosene, the fuel was seized during frisking at the entrance to the Collectorate. He told the police that he was running a shop near Centenary Hall in Palayamkottai. When he was asked to vacate the shop, the owner of the building who reportedly took ₹10,000 as advance returned only ₹6,000.

“Since my complaint was not entertained by the police, I decided to immolate myself on the Collectorate premises,” Mr. Murugan said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.