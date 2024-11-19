Residents oppose HR&CE department’s eviction move, block road in protest

A group of residents from Kalaignar Karunanidhi Colony near Tirunelveli Junction staged a roadside blockade at Kaatchi Mandapam Road on Tuesday opposing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department’s move to evict them from the houses that they built on what is said to be temple land.

The dispute revolves around properties located on the road connecting Tirunelveli Town Santhi Pillayar Temple and Kodeeswaran Nagar through Kaatchi Mandapam. According to the department, several residential units on this stretch were encroachments on the land belonging to the Thirugnanasambandar temple.

Following a case filed by the HR&CE department in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court, the court ordered the removal of these encroachments.

Subsequently, the HR&CE department issued an eviction notice to the residents. In response, the residents from the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Colony staged a road blockade opposing the move.

Kavitha, a resident, said: “We have been living here for the last 60 years and suddenly one day we are being told to leave. Around 32 families live here and everyone has ID and address proof with this location.”

Indhumathi, a supporter of the residents, said: “We cannot believe that the houses of the people we have known for many years are going to be demolished. First, the officials claimed the land belonged to the watercourse of the river. Now, they say it belongs to the HR&CE department.”

The residents requested the official that any action be postponed until a final orders from the court and the officials agreed to the temporary halt of the eviction process.

A reliable source said that action would be taken after litigation filed by the residents was heard.

