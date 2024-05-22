Residents of Y. Othakadai demand authorities to fence unused quarry ponds

Residents of Y. Othakadai in Madurai have sought the district administration to fence the unused stone quarry pits located near Narasinga Perumal Temple which claimed two lives last year.

As the unseasonal rains in the last few days have filled up the pits with water, children and visitors unaware of the awaiting danger get into the water and play.

Remembering a tragic incident which happened in 2023 when two young girls from Dindigul who happened to visit the temple drowned in the water while playing there, one of the residents named M. Kavitha, said, that was an incident that no one expected as the deceased were adults.

“Before the incident, we were unaware of the danger of getting into the quarry pits, as even our children used to play and bathe there,” she added.

But, after that, they stopped allowing their kids to enter the area, Ms. Kavitha said. “Despite instructing our children, we often find them sneaking into the area to play in the pit and this can anytime turn dangerous,” she added.

Following the fatal incident in 2023, the residents reported the incident to the police and local administration and demanded them to fence the area to prevent any such further incidents.

N. Kannan, who runs a shop about 200 metres from the stone quarry, said they cannot monitor their children round the clock.

“Even if we are able to warn our children, what about the devotes and outsiders, who wish to play in the pond, how can we monitor them,” he questioned.

Again now, as the rains have filled up the unused quarry, children and people would start entering it. Hence, steps should be taken to fence the area and erect a warning board explaining the danger of getting in the water, he said.

