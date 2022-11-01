Residents of two villages seek basic facilities

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 01, 2022 07:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Urimaikaranpatti near Adiyanoothu village at the Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

ADVERTISEMENT

People of Adiyanoothu and Mullipadi panchayats in Dindigul district petitioned Collector S. Visakan on Monday seeking basic amenities, at the weekly grievance redress meeting here on Monday.

The residents of Kodangipatti in Mullipadi panchayat said their village lacked basic facilities, including street lights, sewage drains, and cement roads. Residents of Urimaikaranpatti in Adiyanoothu village with 100 families also sought similar facilities. N. Nagakumar of the village said lack of drainage facilities had led to stagnation of sewage water in many places, leading to the spread of diseases.

No action has been taken despite making repeated representations to the panchayat officials and during gram sabha meetings, residents of both the villages said and charged that the officials had a lackadaisical attitude.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, members of a potters’ association said the government must procure earthern pots from the potters of Poochinaickenpatti near Dindigul for distribution along with the Pongal gift hampers. Association representative V. Sakthivel said it would help the potters as their livelihood had been badly affected in recent years.

Later the Collector administered unity pledge to mark National Unity Day in commemoration of the the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The officials took the pledge to maintain unity, integrity and security of the country and to work tirelessly to practise these virtues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app