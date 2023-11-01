HamberMenu
Residents of three villages in Melur taluk pass resolution against setting up granite quarries

November 01, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Three panchayats in Melur taluk of Madurai district have passed resolutions against operation of quarries in their areas, at the gram sabha meeting on Wednesday. 

People of three panchayats – Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur – unanimously passed a resolution against operating granite quarries in their villages.  The villagers had previously staged a sit-in protest on October 26 condemning the district administration for inviting tenders for operation of granite quarries. The district administration postponed the tender date to November 20. 

A villager, Selvaraj, said that this was the first time all the three villages passed a resolution unanimously against operation of any form of quarries in their area fearing that they would wipe off natural resources.  

Besides, farmers around the site earmarked for quarry depend on water flowing down from the hills for irrigation. “The resolution passed in the gram sabha is strong against the district administration’s order and if the tender process continues, we will face the issue legally,” he added.  

