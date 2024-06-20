GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Theerthakadu in Madurai observe fast seeking e-patta, civic facilities

Updated - June 20, 2024 11:26 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Theerthakadu, along with VCK cadre, observe a fast on Thursday.

Residents of Theerthakadu, along with VCK cadre, observe a fast on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Scheduled Caste families and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre on Thursday started a fast at Vandiyur Theerthakadu village in Madurai urging the authorities to hand over e-pattas to the people and provide basic amenities at the village.

VCK functionary A.C. Pavarasu said that over 300 Scheduled Caste families were identified and allotted 9.73 acres of land by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in 1979 and the pattas were handed over in 1995.

However, the lands were encroached by the Caste Hindus. It led to protests and several rounds of litigation. The courts directed the encroachments to be removed and relocation of the Scheduled Caste families in the identified lands. The encroachers were moved to another location, he said.

The authorities have ignored the Scheduled Caste people. While the encroachers, the Caste Hindus, who were moved to another location, were provided with basic amenities, no such facilities have been provided to the Scheduled Caste people, Mr. Pavarasu said.

He said that there were neither proper approach roads to the village nor basic civic facilities such as electricity, drinking water or toilets. The authorities have to take steps to provide e-pattas and basic amenities. Otherwise, the fast will continue, he said.

The authorities held talks with the people but to no avail.

