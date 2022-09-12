Residents of Jambuthuraikottai in Dindigul seek regular supply of potable water

Members of Tamil Puligal Katchi submitted a petition to Collector S. Visakan at the Collectorate seeking regular supply of drinking water for people of Jambuthuraikottai Panchayat in Nilakottai Taluk in Dindigul district on Monday.

P. Vetrivel, 32, a resident of Madurai Veeran Kovil Street, in Jambuthuraikottai Panchayat near Kamlapuram village in Nilakottai Taluk said that sixty families reside on the street. “Despite the overhead water tank, which is the water source for Kamlapuram village, being located in our street, we get potable water supply once in 20 days, which is not sufficient for all of us,” he charged.

Noting that most residents are daily wage labourers, he said they were being forced to spend ₹300 on an average every week to get water as per pot of water was being sold at ₹5 per pot. “During festival times, we spend around ₹500 per week for water”, he added.

Despite petitioning thrice to the Collector, “no action has been taken till date,” he alleged. “Administrative officials and the Block Development Officer (BDO) visit our area and all they do is make empty promises. Though, we have aired our grievances to the panchayat president multiple times, he has not stepped into our area,” said Mr. Vetrivel.

“This time again, the BDO has been directed by the Collector to look into the issue. If our long-pending demand of five years is not met, villagers have decided to hold protests,” he said.

Further, members of the party submitted a petition seeking construction of a flyover on Agaram-Kakkathoppu junction on Dindigul-Bengaluru NH-209 to prevent frequent accidents from occurring.

District propaganda secretary, M. Kalavendhan alleged that accidents occur everyday in the junction. “At least a thousand workers cross the area as there are many spinning mills in nearby areas such as Vedasandur and Thadikombu. Students studying in the government higher secondary school at Agaram also use the route,” he said.

Hence, they sought a flyover to help make the road safer for the commuters for which the Collector has assured to look into it.