Residents of coastal hamlets of Kanniyakumari oppose move to mine beach minerals

Residents of Poothurai village in Kanniyakumari district on Monday submitted a petition to Collector R. Alagumeena against the move to excavate beach soil from 1,144 hectares for extracting rare earths.

The petitioners said the Union and the State Governments were pushing forward the proposal even after clearly knowing that the radioactive rare earth beach minerals would cause respiratory disorders, cancer and skin diseases. The mining already done along the coast of Kanniyakumari district had created a harsh environment in coastal areas with radiation levels going up sharply. Hence, permission should not be given for mining of beach minerals, which would only make the areas uninhabitable.

Writer Kurumpanai Berlin of Neithal Makkal Katchi said the proposal by the Centre and the State to mine rare earths from the beaches and adjoining areas of 1,144 hectares in Keezh Midaalam, Midaalam, Enayam, Puththenthurai, Eazhudesam and Kollencode, all in Killiyoor taluk, and Simon Colony in Kalkulam taluk, would blow a death knell to the peaceful living of the coastal community.

Besides, there was also a proposal to mine the beach minerals from private lands between Simon Colony and Neerodi after taking the lands on lease. “The proposal says the minerals would be taken from 30-foot-deep pits and the pits would be filled with the waste soil after the minerals were separated. Even as villages such as Chinnavilai and Periyavilai are facing serious sea erosion due to beach mineral mining by IREL, we are witnessing the sea gobbling the coastal areas due to mining activities along the beaches. Moreover, mining of radioactive rare earths has caused spike in radiation to cause cancer. If mining is allowed on 1,144 hectares, it will spell doom for the fishermen of Kanniyakumari district. Since this project will cause more ill-effects than the dropped Enayam International Container Transhipment Port, the proposal should be dropped,” Mr. Berlin said.

He also recalled the speech by their MLA Rajesh Kumar in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in April last year against the proposal.

“The proposed mining of millions of tonnes of beach soil for extracting rare earths will only lead to sea erosion into the villages. The entire coast of western Kanniyakumari district is already seriously affected by the beach mineral mining and consequent increased radiation. Hence, the move should be dropped, the MLA said in the Assembly. However, the State Government has given its nod for fresh mining on 1,144 hectares,” Mr. Berlin said.

On Sunday, thousands of residents of Midalam to Neerodi formed a human chain in their hamlets against the move.

“This is an attempt to make this region inhabitable as the mining of rare earths wtih radioactive properties will steeply increase radiation levels. We will never allow this to happen,” said John Aloysius of Thoothoor.

The villagers of Vallavilai, a coastal hamlet close to Kerala border, staged demonstration on the beach of their village on Sunday.