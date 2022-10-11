Residents marooned as bund breach results in hip-deep waterlogging

People wading through hip-deep water at T.M. Nagar at Uthangudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

While the majority of the city roads are plagued with water stagnation, residents of T.M. Nagar at Uthangudi had it worse with the continuous lash of rains recorded in the past few days.

Waterlogging reached knee to hip-deep water level on Tuesday morning leaving the residents marooned.

V. Vairam, 54, a resident of 20 years, risked wading through the waterlogged area not to miss a work day. Meanwhile, E. Jebaraj, an office-goer, was not alone in standing perplexed as the only route to access the office space inside the area was blocked.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inspected the spot along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

DMK councillor of ward 9 S. Dhanaraj said that the Eechanodai channel flowing along Alagarkoil road and surplus channel from Sathaiyar dam from Surveyor Colony converge at the affected area located on Madurai-Melur road.

“The eastern bund of Eechanodai breached that resulted in the waterlogging,” he stated. Residents of 150 houses in many streets were completely stranded, with water entering a few houses located in low-lying areas.

Another resident, M. Ilangkumaran, charged that this is the fifth time such flooding had occurred and demanded that authorities arrive at long-lasting solutions. He also called for removing the encroachments along the channels.

On the opposite lane, damaged cars stationed at a mechanic shop on the entrance of Lake Area Main Road as well as many vehicles were submerged while people waded through knee-deep water again. Two-wheeler users had a tough time navigating through the stretch.

The Corporation Commissioner said that the Water Resources Department (WRD) had assured that the bunds would be strengthened to a height of 40 metre in height.

Despite removing large amounts of water hyacinth from the channels, the receding water level was limited until evening. Over 10 people, including children and elderly, were evacuated by the Fire and Rescue service personnel on boats from the area until evening, according to Mr. Dhanaraj.

Officials said that power supply in a few streets was cut off to avoid untoward incidents. Fire and Rescue Service personnel as well as an ambulance were stationed in case of an emergency.