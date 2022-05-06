Residents living on poramboke land seek free house pattas

CPI(M) cadre stage a demonstration before the Dindigul Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

More than 1,000 people took out a rally to the District Collectorate and also staged a demonstration there demanding house pattas for those living on poramboke land, here on Friday.

Large number of women, including some who had come along with their infants, took part in the demonstration.

The rally, which was led by Communist Party of India (Marxist), sought the State government to file an appeal against court orders evicting people residing on waterbody, poramboke land and temple land.

The CPI(M) state executive member, Madhukkur Ramalingam, and district secretary R. Satchidanandam submitted petitions to District Revenue Officer V. Latha on behalf of the residents.

Their primary demand stated that house pattas should be issued to people residing in various poramboke land by changing the current pattas to house pattas category.

Residents residing in poramboke lands in Jeeva Nagar, Saveriyarpalayam, Sahayamadhapuram and Bharathipuram sought the house pattas.

The petitioners comprising homeless, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and minorities, also wanted the pattas that were already issued to be computerised in Village Administration accounts.