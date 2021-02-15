Residents level corruption charges against Executive Officer; seek action

Levelling corruption charges against the Executive Officer of Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat, members of Sankar Nagar Welfare Committee submitted a petition to Collector V. Vishnu on Monday seeking action against the officer.

The petitioners, led by S. Peer Mohideen, secretary, Sankar Nagar Welfare Committee, said the residents of Sankar Nagar Town Panchayathad submitted a complaint against Executive Officer Thamarai a fortnight ago detailing the irregularities in the civic body, misappropriation of funds etc. No development work had been taken up in Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat area though the civic body had sufficient funds. Applications seeking domestic drinking water connections had been gathering dust for quite long for obvious reasons.

“Without executing any work, funds had been siphoned off to cause huge loss to the government by creating forged bills and hence we submitted the detailed complaint. Though an inquiry was conducted by the Assistant-Collector (Training), Alarmelumangai, no action has been taken so far. We suspect that the Executive Officer under question is being safeguarded by a senior official in the Department of Town Panchayats and a political heavyweight. Hence, the Collector should act on the report submitted by the Assistant-Collector by initiating action against the erring officer,” said Mr. Peer Mohideen, a retired engineer.

He charged that the 500 of the 1,100 domestic drinking water connections in Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat area were found to be illegal and hence huge sum of money had been extracted from the erring residents for regularising these connections. Moreover, hefty sum had been withdrawn from the town panchayat funds in the guise of executing drinking water works without implementing it actually, he said.

“Hence, a complete audit of funds and the expenditure of Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat should be conducted for the past ten years,” Mr. Peer Mohideen said.

He also said the road connecting Chidambara Nagar with Thatchanallur should be re-laid and a Sanitary Officer should be posted in the civic body.

Against this backdrop, Ms. Thamarai has been transferred to Pattamadai Town Panchayat and former Executive Officer of Sankar Nagar Rajeshwaran assumed office on Monday.

When contacted, Mr. Vishnu said the “minor misappropriation of funds” was unearthed during the probe and hence she was transferred, pending inquiry. “Moreover, we’ve suspended a clerk of Sankar Nagar Town Panchayat in this connection,” the Collector said.