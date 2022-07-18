Residents irked over inactivity in construction of grade separator on Theni Road

Residents of Doak Nagar, who have been seeing hundreds of vehicles being diverted through their streets, are irked over the "inactivity for nearly two months" in construction of grade separator on Theni Road near Kochadai junction.

The residents complain that the delay in execution of the work directly affects them as all the vehicles going on the national highway are diverted through their streets.

"We saw completion of construction of pillars way back in January/February. But, the construction of deck has been taken up only for three spans," said K. Murali, a resident of Doak Nagar.

After being highly active in taking up of the construction work, there has been a long period of lull which only increases the fear of the residents that they would have to put up with this diversion for more months.

National Highways, Madurai Division, began the work of constructing the grade separator for 1,100 metres to decongest the Theni Road in early 2021.

Madurai City Traffic Police introduced one-way traffic on this road between Mudakkusalai junction upto HMS Colony junction to enable construction work. On the return direction, vehicles from HMS Colony were diverted through Doak Nagar.

However, a NH official said that the contractor had slowed down the work due to paucity of funds. "Adequate funds have been released and work would go in full gear," he said.

Since the deck work has to be taken on a narrow road, allowing vehicles on this road towards Theni was not possible.

Already, heavy vehicles were diverted through Melakkal.

Hence, at the recently held Road Safety Committee meeting, chaired by Madurai District Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, NH officials sought police cooperation for diversion of traffic.

However, considering operation of buses for people of HMS Colony, Virattipaththu and Achchampaththu, the traffic police have planned to divert vehicles proceeding through Mudakkusalai Road through Sammattipuram Main Road to reach HMS Colony.

Since operation of normal buses on the narrow Sammattipuram Main Road would be difficult, the officials have proposed to run mini-bus from Periyar Bus Stand for the benefit of residents of Virattipaththu and Achampaththu.

A senior official said that a joint inspection of Sammattipuram Main Road would be taken up by officials from various departments including Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to study the feasibility of operating mini-buses.

"Efforts are being taken to operate mini-bus within a week," a traffic police officer said.

The NH engineer said that the contractor has been asked to work with a minimum of four teams to ensure early execution of the work. "We expect to complete the work within six months," he added.

Another resident of nearby State Bank Officers' Colony, N. Sankarapandian (78) said that every day the stretch posed danger to life and limbs of the residents due to reckless vehicular movement. "Two days back a woman who was walking was knocked down and she suffered bleeding injuries. Earlier, a water tanker that came in the opposite direction hit an electric pole. The police did not bother even to register a case. The pole is still posing threat to us," he said.

The residents want expeditious execution of the bridge work.