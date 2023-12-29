ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in Sivakasi take up issue of bad roads and poor drainage facility with Mayor

December 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Ward 8 of Sivakasi Corporation complained to Mayor I. Sangeetha about the poor state of roads, lack of streetlights and poor drainage facility in their ward, here on Friday.

When the Mayor came to inspect the progress of “Makkaludam Muthalvan” camp that was being held in Tiruthangal, the residents, mostly women, complained that their ward had been in a state of neglect and no development works had been taken up in the last two years.

They said that they had taken this to the notice of the Councillor of ward 8, Duraipandi but he had shouted at them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Mayor, along with the Corporation engineer, inspected few streets in Karuppasamy Nagar in Ward 8 and instructed the officials to take proper action with regard to the grievances of the residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US