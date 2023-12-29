GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents in Sivakasi take up issue of bad roads and poor drainage facility with Mayor

December 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Ward 8 of Sivakasi Corporation complained to Mayor I. Sangeetha about the poor state of roads, lack of streetlights and poor drainage facility in their ward, here on Friday.

When the Mayor came to inspect the progress of “Makkaludam Muthalvan” camp that was being held in Tiruthangal, the residents, mostly women, complained that their ward had been in a state of neglect and no development works had been taken up in the last two years.

They said that they had taken this to the notice of the Councillor of ward 8, Duraipandi but he had shouted at them.

Later, the Mayor, along with the Corporation engineer, inspected few streets in Karuppasamy Nagar in Ward 8 and instructed the officials to take proper action with regard to the grievances of the residents.

