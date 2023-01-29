Residents hoist black flags, demand basic amenities

January 29, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Residents of Krishna Nagar, an extension area in Srivilliputtur Municipal limits, hoisted black flags outside their houses, as a mark of protest against failure by the urban local body in providing basic amenities, on Sunday.

However, the residents withdrew their protest and removed the flags after the local councillor, G. G. Ayyavu Pandian of ward 33, along with police officials, held talks with them.

Krishna Nagar, an extension area, that developed four years ago has got over 40 houses. The residents complained that they have not been provided roads, storm water drains and street lights.

The Councillor said that the municipality has several newly-formed extension areas and the basic infrastructure was being provided one after the other.

“We told the residents that the proposal for laying roads and constructing drainage has been sent to the State Government. Once the required funds are allotted, the works would start,” he said.