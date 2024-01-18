Residents hit by waterlogging and lack of approach road

January 18, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The ₹56.25-crore new rail overbridge that was inaugurated in November last year on Siluvathur Road at Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul has failed to serve its purpose, say residents of the area.

Waterlogging on the still-to-be-constructed limited use subways has aggravated the problems being faced by the more than 5,000 families residing in colonies sandwiched by three railway lines.

Railway tracks to Palani, Karur and Tiruchi run very close to one another — only about 500 metres apart. With almost 100 trains crossing Dindigul railway junction daily, there was a dire need to construct a rail overbridge at Balakrishnapuram.

A government order for construction of the bridge was given in 2011 and the technical sanction in 2015, but the work dragged on and only in November last year the bridge was inaugurated.

Dhayala Sundar, an advocate from Sri Nagar, says, “We waited for 10 years hoping that the overbridge would solve our problem. But the wait has been futile. With no proper underpasses having been constructed we are again forced to wait at the railway gates. It is a nightmare for ambulances and school vans to cross the stretch.”

P. Shyamala, another resident, says, “If we want to take the overbridge to cross the stretch, then it is a circuitous route. The underpasses would have helped us if the work had been completed in time. We are still forced to wait at the railway gates. With Chennai track being a double-line, it is a long wait at that gate.”

The recent rains have aggravated their problems. Shivakumar, an auto driver, says, “After the recent rain, waterlogging has been acute and the underpasses are filled with 10-foot-deep water.”

Work on the underpasses below Chennai and Palani gates had just begun when the rain halted it.

As the area falls under panchayat limits, officials say, they have no resources to even pump out the stagnant water. Residents fear that the water would take more than a year to dry and before that the next monsoon would again aggravate the issue.

With no proper approach road to their areas, these residents now have to contend with the odorous stagnant water that has become a mosquito breeding ground.

According to an engineer in State Highways (Project), “Workers are back from their Pongal holidays and pumping out of the water will begin on Friday. The work on Palani underpass will be completed in June and Chennai underpass work will be completed by August,” the engineer adds.