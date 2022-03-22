Residents demand water supply

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding regular and sufficient supply of drinking water to their area, a group of people from Sangumuthammalpuram in Ramaiyanpatti on the city outskirts submitted a petition to the Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the weekly grievance day meeting held on Tuesday

The petitioners from ward 15 of Tirunelveli Corporation said the main drinking water distribution pipeline had been laid up to the main road in their area while drinking water supply to the interior areas like Murugan Temple Street was erratic and insufficient. Even though drinking water taps had been installed in Murugan Temple Street, there was no water supply through these taps for the past several months.

“So, water supply was done through tankers thrice a week. After the delimitation of the ward (from ward number 55 to 15), water supply was stopped without any valid reason. The corporation should ensure regular supply of water through taps. Until then, the drinking water supply should be restored through tankers,” said the petitioners, led by one M. Maragathavel.

The petitioners also appealed to the Mayor to deploy sanitary workers in their area to collect degradable and non-degradable waste regularly.

M. Ganesan, physically challenged mechanic, submitted a petition to Mayor seeking permission to set up a two-wheeler mechanic shop in a temporary structure near the Vaeinthaankulam bus-stand on South Bypass Road.

In a petition, he said he and his wife were living in a rented hut in Beedi Rollers’ Colony near Mela Karungulam here while their 11-year-old daughter, studying Class 5, was staying in the hostel. Though he is good in two-wheeler mechanism, he cannot set up a shop due to poverty.

“We’re running the family with the meagre earning from my wife’s beedi rolling. The loan we had availed from the self-help group cannot be repaid on time. SHG office-bearers are exerting pressure on us to repay the loan immediately. To manage the situation, I am selling balloons, which is not enough to bail out my family. The corporation should allot a small space to set up a mechanic shop in a temporary steel box near the new bus-stand,” he said.