Residents demand sufficient drinking water supply

A group of residents from extension areas of Palayamkottai laid siege to the panchayat union office here on Thursday seeking better drinking water supply to their areas.

Submitting petition to officials, residents of Ismail Nagar and Arunachalam Nagar, both falling under Keezhanaththam panchayat and situated near KTC Nagar, said their areas were getting drinking water supply for two hours a week. Since Ismail Nagar and Arunachalam Nagar were on an elevated level, due to low pressure the water was not reaching the public taps in the tail-end areas.

The problem worsens further as a few influential persons were using pumps to draw water from the pipe directly and hence each house in the tail-end areas was getting a maximum of four pots of drinking water a week which cannot even meet the drinking purpose.

Hence, the panchayat union officials should take appropriate and immediate steps to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the residents of Ismail Nagar and Arunachalam Nagar, they urged.

The petition submitted by a group of people from Meenakshi Sundaram Nagar near KTC Nagar alleged that official apathy had resulted in poor supply of drinking water to them for the past 18 days.

“We got just two pots of water in the past 18 days. Though we have raised this issue on various occasions in the past, the Palayamkottai Union officials did not take any action to improve the supply. Their apathy has resulted in an alarming situation, wherein each family is getting just two pots of water in 18 days,” said M. Sankara Ramasubramanian.

Residents of nearby Brindhavan Nagar also alleged that they were getting water once in three weeks while a few streets in the same area were getting proper supply of drinking water. “In the past 20 days, the pump operator is releasing water to a few streets again and again while ignoring Brindhavan Nagar,” alleged M. Nagaraj, one of the petitioners.

After the Palayamkottai panchayat union officials pacified the agitated petitioners with the promise that they would look into their grievance, the residents dispersed.