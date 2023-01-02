Residents demand setting up anganwadi centre

January 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Sanarpatti Union Committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) petitioned Collector S. Visakan on Monday seeking to set up an anganwadi centre in Sholakulathupatti village in Sanarpatti block.

In their petition, A. Sangili, its branch secretary, said that over 600 families reside in Sholakulathupatti village in Anjukulipatti panchayat in Sanarpatti Block. “Parents of more than 30 children find it difficult to go for work in the absence of an anganwadi centre in the village. The nearby centres are located in Anjukulipatti or Ellapatti which is two kms away,” he said.

DYFI’s district secretary K.R. Balaji noted that since most of the residents of the village are Construction and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, spending on transportation on a daily basis is not possible.

They also said that the initial construction work to set up a centre at Sholakulathupatti began almost four years ago. “But it was suddenly abandoned and it was set at Kilavankulam, which is a nearby village, instead.

The petitioners, including mothers and children, sought the district administration to take steps in this regard.

The Collector directed the Block Development Officer to look into the issue.

DYFI district president M. Silambaran and others were present.