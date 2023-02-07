Residents’ demand for better roads increases at grievance day meeting

February 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents’ demand for relaying of damaged roads and desilting clogged drainage systems kept piling up at the grievance day meeting held at Corporation Zone I office here on Tuesday.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Zone Chairperson S. Vasuki chaired the meeting.

Petitioning for over 10 times, members of Balaji Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association demanded relaying of damaged roads. Its president R. Ethiraj noted that roads have not been laid in the area in ward 9 since 1992.

“Gravel roads were laid in 2004 but the carriageways now have turned into accident-prone zones where many elderly and children suffer falls time and again. Autos and LPG cylinder delivery personnel do not venture in citing bad roads and inconveniencing residents,” he added.

Despite petitioning about this umpteen number of times, the Corporation officials stop with just signing our petitions and forwarding them to the department concerned, charged its secretary K. Pichai Mani.

Following suit, members of Dr. Abdul Kalam Colony Welfare Association demanded relaying of 14 damaged roads, including Kosakulam-Thabal Thanthi Nagar link road and Kosakulam-Sellur at the earliest. Its treasurer C. Perumal lamented that the roads had remained unmotorable for the past one-and-a-half years since they were dug out for laying underground drainage and drinking water pipeline.

“The authorities must take measures to temporarily set right the roads with at least wet-mix if not tar roads,” he said.

Since the UGD connection is pending, the stagnant sewage in the open drains is acting as breeding hotspots for mosquitoes that majority of the houses have their doors and windows shut by 5 p.m. every day.

“When demanded to carry out fogging, a Corporation official admitted that the machines were under repair and did not provide a concrete answer,” said a resident, adding that fogging was not taken up for the past year in their area.

G. Annamalai, representing Ganapathy Nagar, also petitioned for re-laying of roads, expediting providing UGD and drinking water pipeline connections as well as repairing of street lights. Members of Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony had submitted similar petitions.

Many petitioned for name transfer and tax-related issues.

A resident of Krishna Nagar in ward 6 noted that she has been petitioning for more than four years to convert one portion of her from commercial tax to domestic tax.

“I have been paying ₹15,504 every year as tax despite closing down a beauty parlour that I ran on the second floor of my house four years ago,” she charged.