Residents demand closure of TASMAC shop

They say women are teased by tipplers

MADURAI

A section of residents of Maninagar in Tirunagar here on Monday petitioned Collector T.G. Vinay, demanding closure of a TASMAC liquor outlet located in the residential neighbourhood.

The petitioners said that they had endured physical as well as verbal harassment because of the presence of the TASMAC shop.

K.M. Manjula, who lives in the area, said that many women had been teased by tipplers while crossing the road. She added that people felt unsafe with drunk men loitering in the area.

“The shop is only 20 metres away from the main road. Several tipplers are frequenting the spot and they do not let women cross the area peacefully,” she said.

S. Suresh, who runs a coaching centre close to the TASMAC shop, said that between 100 and 120 students visited his centre at any given point of time for attending tuition and yoga classes, and undergoing some training. The presence of the shop in the area was a cause of concern for them. Alcoholics also littered the area, he said.