Residents demand basic amenities

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 19, 2022 22:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Jambuthuraikottai Panchayat Union in Nilakottai near Dindigul on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan at the Collectorate near here to take steps to remove encroachments on government poramboke land.

N.V.Sivaram, vice president, Jambuthuraikottai Panchayat Union petitioned that authorities must take steps to remove encroachments by alleged people from a particular community on a 32 cent at T. Oothupatti.

No action has been taken against the alleged offenders for the past ten years despite urging authorities including the Nilakottai Tahsildar, the residents stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, they demanded the authorities to build a Primary Health Centre, community hall and a playground on the land after clearing the encroachment.

Meanwhile, a few residents from Chinnalapatti village near Dindigul petitioned the Collector demanding removal of a cell tower situated near a residential area where hundreds reside.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The residents, in their petition, alleged that the cell phone tower caught fire on Thursday afternoon which was put out by Fire and Rescue Service Personnel.

The protagonist, Mahesh of ‘Angadi Theru,’ a tamil flick, submitted the petition on behalf of the residents to the Collector seeking to remove the tower at the earliest since it is hazardous.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app