Residents demand basic amenities

Staff Reporter September 19, 2022 22:09 IST

Residents of Jambuthuraikottai Panchayat Union in Nilakottai near Dindigul on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan at the Collectorate near here to take steps to remove encroachments on government poramboke land.

N.V.Sivaram, vice president, Jambuthuraikottai Panchayat Union petitioned that authorities must take steps to remove encroachments by alleged people from a particular community on a 32 cent at T. Oothupatti.

No action has been taken against the alleged offenders for the past ten years despite urging authorities including the Nilakottai Tahsildar, the residents stated.

Further, they demanded the authorities to build a Primary Health Centre, community hall and a playground on the land after clearing the encroachment.

Meanwhile, a few residents from Chinnalapatti village near Dindigul petitioned the Collector demanding removal of a cell tower situated near a residential area where hundreds reside.

The residents, in their petition, alleged that the cell phone tower caught fire on Thursday afternoon which was put out by Fire and Rescue Service Personnel.

The protagonist, Mahesh of ‘Angadi Theru,’ a tamil flick, submitted the petition on behalf of the residents to the Collector seeking to remove the tower at the earliest since it is hazardous.