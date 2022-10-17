Residents demand action against panchayat officials for demanding part of their allotted land

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
October 17, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Vinayagapuram Colony in Chettiyapatti at the Collectorate in Dindigul, on Monday, | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Vinayagapuram Colony in Chettiyapatti near here on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan to take action against panchayat officials who were allegedly demanding land originally allotted to them.

The petition said the residents were former bonded labourers working in Kodaikanal and were rescued by the then Collector, M. Madhavan Nambiar, in 1989.

“The State government allotted three cents of land and houses were built for 20 families to help the survivors of labour trafficking. Now, the panchayat officials are seeking the remaining piece of land left for utility purposes near their houses to build similar houses for other beneficiaries,” said S. Jothi, 43, a house owner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the piece of land was the only asset of many families. “How is it right that officials demand a part of the land owned by us,” she alleged.

“We need the land to accommodate our growing families. So, is it not unlawful for them to ask for the land and force us to comply,” said Swaminathan, another resident.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector directed the Tahsildar to conduct a field inspection and assured the petitioners that the matter would be looked into.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app