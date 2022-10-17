Residents demand action against panchayat officials for demanding part of their allotted land

Residents of Vinayagapuram Colony in Chettiyapatti at the Collectorate in Dindigul, on Monday, | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Residents of Vinayagapuram Colony in Chettiyapatti near here on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan to take action against panchayat officials who were allegedly demanding land originally allotted to them.

The petition said the residents were former bonded labourers working in Kodaikanal and were rescued by the then Collector, M. Madhavan Nambiar, in 1989.

“The State government allotted three cents of land and houses were built for 20 families to help the survivors of labour trafficking. Now, the panchayat officials are seeking the remaining piece of land left for utility purposes near their houses to build similar houses for other beneficiaries,” said S. Jothi, 43, a house owner.

She said the piece of land was the only asset of many families. “How is it right that officials demand a part of the land owned by us,” she alleged.

“We need the land to accommodate our growing families. So, is it not unlawful for them to ask for the land and force us to comply,” said Swaminathan, another resident.

The Collector directed the Tahsildar to conduct a field inspection and assured the petitioners that the matter would be looked into.