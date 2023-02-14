Residents, Councillors seek relaying of roads, basic amenities in North Zone too

February 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents and Councillors submitted a number of petitions demanding relaying of damaged roads and basic amenities at the grievance redress meeting held at Corporation Zone II here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Zonal Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari.

S. Srikumaran of P.K.M. Nagar in Kochadai (ward 66) charged that roads had remained slushy and bumpy for over five years. “We cannot even ride a cycle without falling, let alone two-wheelers. Many residents have suffered falls, especially during the monsoon season,” he said, adding the Corporation authorities had assured to lay roads before April.

Members of Railar Nagar People’s Welfare Association (ward 2) submitted petitions demanding better roads. Its president S. Palanivelu said there were many senior citizens in the colony and they found it difficult to pass through the seven streets for the past one year. “They were repeatedly dug for laying underground drainage and drinking water pipelines. With no street lights, frequent accidents occur,” he noted.

President of Muthamizh Kudiyiruppu Nala Sangam V. Sreenivasan urged the Corporation to re-appoint a conservancy worker to clean the Corporation-owned children’s park in S.L.C Colony in Anna Nagar. He said the residents were engaged in cleaning the park for over a year.

Meanwhile, S.P. Kasi of Anna Nagar lamented that responses from the Corporation for his petitions.

Congress councillor of ward 31 V. Murugan urged the Corporation to take up desilting of the storm water drain running across Karumbalai opposite World Tamil Sangam. “Mosquito menace can be curbed and spread of dengue can be prevented if the drain is desilted,” he said.

DMK Councillor of ward 22 B. Mahalakshmi charged that mosquito menace was plaguing her ward as well. “Further, with just one dog-catching vehicle, curbing stray dog menace is difficult. It can only accommodate six dogs at a time and the drive is not carried out periodically. Residents fear venturing out at night since they are chased and even bitten,” she noted. She added that absence of street lights along Vaigai river near Thathaneri led to anti-social elements creating a ruckus at night.

AIADMK Councillor of ward 27 A. Mayathevan submitted a proposal to the authorities to repair the five battery-operated vehicles under Namakku Naame Thittam scheme. He said it had been hindering garbage collection process for over five months.