Residents complain over poor quality of Tamirabharani drinking water scheme

August 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rajapalayam

Local residents have lodged a complaint about “brownish” water being supplied through Tamirabharani Drinking Water scheme in Rajapalayam town.

The residents allege that the quality of water was not good for drinking and complained to Rajapalayam Municipal Chairperson A.A.S. Bavithra Syam.

“The quality of water supplied in Malaiyadipatti area has been poor for the last two months. Meanwhile, the quality of water supplied to other parts of the town has also worsened,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) town secretary, B. Mariappan.

The local people handed over bottles of water which were brown in colour. The Chairperson has promised to look into the issue and take steps to provide protected drinking water.

Municipal Commissioner S. Parthasarathy said that the trial run of Tamirabharani Drinking Water scheme was under way for the last three months. With leakages detected in many spots, the water being supplied is brown in colour.

“Engineers of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (who have executed the drinking water scheme), are attending to the leakages. Meanwhile, our engineers are also attending to the problem,” he added.

Due to lack of adequate rainfall in the Western Ghats, the main water source of the town, the Summer Storage Tank in 6th Mile area near Ayyanar Falls have dried up. “We have only the dead storage. Water is being pumped out through borewells there. Since the water supply has reduced to 4 MLD to 4.5 MLD instead of the designed supply of 8.5 MLD, we are not able to supply Summer Storage water to all the 42 wards,” the Commissioner said.

Hence, both the Summer Storage water and Tamirabharani water are mixed to ensure that all households get adequate water. “We are not able to suspend water supply as it would hit the people harder,” he said.

