Residents complain about sewage mixing with drinking water due to faulty UGD system

April 18, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MADURAI

Complaints of faulty underground drainage systems and damaged roads piled up at the weekly grievance redress meeting held at Corporation Zone III office on Tuesday.

As many as 77 petitions were submitted at the meeting chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

Kutty alias Karuppaiah of Thideer Nagar complained that he had been petitioning for over a year regarding sewage mixing with drinking water in many areas in Thideer Nagar. “Officials do not bother at all and due to their lethargy, the health and hygiene of people are at risk,” he said.

With similar issues, a few women from Sundararajapuram in ward 75 petitioned to prevent contamination of drinking water. “We have been suffering for the past six months. Children are down with diarrhea and fever frequently due to the bad condition of water,” said G. Amudha, a resident.

Office-bearers of Duraisamy Nagar Welfare Association petitioned for expediting the construction of the pumping station in their area. “Despite paying more tax, basic amenities are still a distant dream for us. Only if the pumping station gets functioning, will the issues of clogged UGD and sewage overflowing on roads be resolved, and the damaged roads be relaid,” said M. Pushparaj, its secretary.

DMK Councillor (ward 55) G. Vijaya petitioned to repair a defunct motor at the pumping station near Pechiamman Padithurai. “Since the motor is not working, the drainage channels are getting frequently clogged and the sewage water overflows on the street, causing inconvenience to residents and road users,” she said, adding that she had submitted over 20 petitions in this regard yet no action had been taken.

DMK Councillor (ward 60) S. Bama demanded immediate removal of a tea shop at the entrance of Ellis Nagar as it stood in the way of repairing a broken drinking water pipeline. “Despite a High Court direction to remove the shop, officials are yet to take action. The presence of the shop is affecting distribution of drinking water supply to over 5,000 consumers,” she said. The Commissioner directed officials to remove the shop at the earliest.

MDMK Councillor (ward 52) S. Baskaran demanded relaying of 15 damaged roads around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. DMK Councillor (ward 67) D.C. Naganathan petitioned for renovating a dilapidated Urban Primary Health Centre building at Virattipathu while DMK Councillor (ward 76) R. Karthik demanded ward offices for all members.