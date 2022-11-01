Residents come up with various civic issues at area sabha meeting in Ramanathapuram

A woman raising an issue at a ward sabha meeting in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Ramanathapuram

The first area sabha meeting held at Ward 13 of Ramanathapuram municipality saw residents, especially women, raising several issues pertaining to civic issues.

The women complained about the poor quality of rice being distributed through the ration shop. Petchiselvi said that edible oil was not supplied by the ration shop.

The women also sought a primary school in the area as the people, who were mostly belonging to lower strata of economy, could not afford to admit their wards in the private schools.

The residents also sought a permanent building for the ration shop and to extend underground drainage system.

Ramanathapuram MLA, Kader Batcha Muthuramalingam, who participated in the meeting promised to look into all the demands in a phased manner.

Mr. Muthuramalingam said that he has already taken the issue of primary school with the Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. “I hope, the school will come up by the next academic year,” the MLA said.

With regard to poor quality of rice distributed through ration shop, the MLA promised that a team of officials would inspect the ration shop immediately.

“I promise that you would get all goods of high quality from the ration shop, not only this month, but for ever,” he added.

The people also complained of water stagnation, mosquito menace.

Municipal Chairman, K. Karmegam and councillor, M. Veerasekar, were present.